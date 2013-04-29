ROME, April 29 Italy's widely condemned
electoral law will be changed before the next national election,
new Prime Minister Enrico Letta said in his first speech to
parliament on Monday.
"We must solemnly make the commitment that February's was
the last vote conducted under the current electoral law," Letta
said, adding that it must be replaced with a system able to
guarantee stable governments.
Letta formed a broad coalition government after two months
of political stalemate following the election, which left no
political group in control of parliament.
He said he would verify his government's progress on reforms
after 18 months and would "draw the consequences" if his plans
had been blocked by political vetoes.