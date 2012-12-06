BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
ROME Dec 6 The head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party said on Thursday his group would continue supporting Prime Minister Mario Monti in parliament but that President Giorgio Napolitano would have to decide whether to call an election if the centre-right withheld its support.
"We repeat our willingness to support the government until the end of its term," Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani told reporters after Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party walked out of a confidence vote in the Senate.
"But we think that if the PDL confirms this position, the head of state will find the right ways and forms to manage this incident in the most orderly form possible for the good of the country," he said following a meeting with party leaders.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.