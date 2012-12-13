ROME Dec 13 Italy's centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani, front runner to lead the next government, backed
Prime Minister Mario Monti's reforms on Thursday and said the
former European Commissioner would continue to play a role after
elections early next year.
Bersani told foreign reporters in Rome that Monti's agenda
of fiscal rigour and respect for the budget limits agreed with
European partners would be indispensable.
"Discipline and credibility are points we cannot turn back
from," Bersani said.
Bersani, who has said previously that it would not be a good
idea for Monti to stand in the elections as a candidate, said he
was sure the 69 year-old economics professor would have an
important part to play after the vote.
He said he was confident the centre-left would have enough
support for a solid majority in both the lower and upper houses
following the election and said he was open to dialogue with
centrist parties.
The centre-left is well ahead in opinion polls for elections
expected to be held in February. Bersani, the centre-left's
candidate for prime minister, is in pole position to take over
Monti's efforts to control stranined public finances and tackle
a deep recession.