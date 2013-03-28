ROME, March 28 The junior partner in Italy's centre-left alliance will not join a government that includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi or his People of Freedom (PDL) party, an official said on Thursday after talks between parties following a deadlocked election.

"No matter what, we will be against any form of government that contains in its majority the PDL or Berlusconi," Gennaro Migliore, the lower house leader of the Left Freedom Ecology (SEL) party told a reporters.

SEL is the junior partner of the centre-left alliance led by Pier Luigi Bersani, who is due to report whether he has enough support to form a government this week. Bersani has so far resisted an agreement with his traditional centre-right rivals, and has been rejected by newcomers, the 5-Star Movement.