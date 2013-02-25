ROME Feb 25 Italy's centre-left coalition leads former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right bloc by no more than one percentage point in the lower house of parliament, projections for RAI state television and private broadcaster Mediaset indicated on Monday.

The centre-left is seen winning 29.1 percent of the vote in the lower house, with the centre-right at 28.6 percent, Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement at 26.3 percent, and Mario Monti's bloc at 10.8 percent, RAI said.

Mediaset put the centre-left at 29.5 percent, the centre-right at 28.5 percent, Grillo's movement at 26.4 percent and Monti's coalition at 10.8 percent, Mediaset said.

The coalition or party that wins the most votes in the lower house wins an automatic majority of 340 of 630 seats.