MILAN Feb 25 Italian shares extended a rally
and bonds gained after the first exit polls from a crucial
Italian general election showed the pro-reform, centre-left
Democratic Party was leading Silvio Berlusconi's conservative
bloc.
Italy's main FTSE MIB stock market index extended
gains and was up 3 percent at 1411 GMT, while the bond yield
spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds dipped below 260
basis points, its lowest since the start of February.
"From the polls, it looks like (PD leader Pierluigi) Bersani
has got it, even in the Senate (upper house), though there's a
bit of doubt surrounding the outcome in the swing Lombardy
region," said a fund manager at a large Milan investment house.
"The market didn't want Berlusconi back in the driving seat
and the polls are showing the centre-right is coming out a
loser. It will be Bersani who decides whether he needs (centrist
Prime Minister Mario) Monti or not."
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Keith
Weir)