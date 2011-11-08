ROME Nov 8 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will consult the head of state and decide what to do in the coming hours after he failed to secure a majority in a crucial vote in parliament, Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa said on Tuesday.

The vote on 2010 public accounts piled further pressure on Berlusconi to resign because it indicated Berlusconi no longer has an absolute majority even though he won because the centre-left opposition abstained.

"The vote leaves open every option for the future of the government, which will decide what to do in the next few hours," La Russa told reporters.

He said Berlusconi intends to consult with President Giorgio Napolitano before deciding his next move.

(Reporting By Roberto Landucci)