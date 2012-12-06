ROME Dec 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Thursday he was waiting to hear President Giorgio
Napoliotano's view on the political situation following the
centre-right PDL party's withdrawal of support for his
government in two parliamentary confidence votes.
"I am in contact with the president and I am waiting for his
evaluation," Monti told a press conference after a cabinet
meeting.
He said he expected to hear Napolitano's assessment after a
meeting between the President and the secretary of the
centre-right PDL party Angelino Alfano on Friday morning.
Napolitano has the power to call early elections if he
judges the government to no longer have a ruling majority.