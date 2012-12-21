UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
ROME Dec 21 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday he was preparing to hand in his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano shortly, opening the way to elections expected in February.
Speaking to a conference of Italian ambassadors in Rome as parliament approved the 2013 budget, Monti said his speech was "in all probability the final act and my final words before formally placing my resignation in the hands of the head of state".
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.
BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT