MILAN Dec 13 Moody's said on Thursday political turmoil stemming from the announced early departure of Prime Minister Mario Monti would have limited impact on Italy's sovreign credit rating.

The rating agency said a victory of the centre-left PD party of Pierluigi Bersani, now leading in opinion polls, would likely result in Italy sticking to Monti's reform agenda.

"We expect he will maintain a reform-oriented policy agenda," Moody's said in a research note.

Moody's rates Italy's sovereign debt Baa2, two notches above junk, with a negative outlook.