PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN Dec 13 Moody's said on Thursday political turmoil stemming from the announced early departure of Prime Minister Mario Monti would have limited impact on Italy's sovreign credit rating.
The rating agency said a victory of the centre-left PD party of Pierluigi Bersani, now leading in opinion polls, would likely result in Italy sticking to Monti's reform agenda.
"We expect he will maintain a reform-oriented policy agenda," Moody's said in a research note.
Moody's rates Italy's sovereign debt Baa2, two notches above junk, with a negative outlook.
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.