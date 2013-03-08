DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ROME, March 8 Italy must promptly form a government and needs to be united to tackle the problems facing the country, President Giorgio Napolitano said on Friday.
"The problems and questions facing us call for Italy to form a government and make strong efforts towards cohesion," Napolitano said during a ceremonial event.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.