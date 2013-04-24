ROME, April 24 Italy's Prime Minister-designate
Enrico Letta said on Wednesday he would begin talks to form an
administration on Thursday but said support from other parties
was needed and the government would not be formed "at all
costs".
Immediately after President Giorgio Napolitano gave him a
mandate to form a government at the Quirinale Palace, Letta said
he would focus on jobs and helping small business as well as
much-needed institutional reforms.
He said the European Union had focused too heavily on
austerity policies and more needed to be done to promote
economic growth.