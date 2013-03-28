ROME, March 28 President Giorgio Napolitano will hold a new round of talks with Italy's political parties on Friday to try to form a government after last month's inconclusive elections, the president's office said.

The statement came after centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Thursday that his week-long attempt to find cross-party support for an administration had not produced results.

Napolitano's talks will begin at 1000 GMT and will be completed before the end of the day, a spokesman for the president said.

The talks will begin with Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party, the spokesman said. The final meeting, with Bersani's Democratic party, is scheduled to begin at 1730 GMT.