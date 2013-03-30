Japan Jan industrial output falls 0.8 pct mth/mth -govt
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
ROME, March 30 The Italian president's office said on Saturday it was opening its press room at 1200 GMT but gave no details of any statement that may come, following reports that the head of state is considering standing down to hasten early elections.
A source close to the situation told Reuters on Saturday that President Giorgio Napolitano was looking at the option of resigning early to get around get around constitutional provisions which prevent a president dissolving parliament in the final months of his mandate.
Similar reports were carried in all of Italy's main newspapers following failed attempts to form a government this week and break a month-long stalemate created by last month's inconclusive elections.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.