ROME Feb 25 Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right coalition was leading in the race for the Senate, according a second round of early projections by RAI state television.

Berlusconi's bloc was ahead with 31.6 percent, with the centre-left at 29.4 percent, Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement at 24.9 percent, and Mario Monti's centrist party at 9.2 percent.