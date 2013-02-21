* Problems of struggling Mezzogiorno spread north
* Thousands laid off as recession deepens
* Election leaves main problems unaddressed
By James Mackenzie and Giancarlo Navach
ACERRA/BRESCIA, Italy, Feb 21 Italy is nearing
election day but you would have a hard time noticing it in
Acerra, a scruffy industrial town just outside Naples, best
known for housing one of the largest rubbish incinerators in
Europe.
"You'll see more of those than any campaign posters," said
local television station boss Raffaele Tagliamonte, pointing to
a display of large white obituary notices of a kind commonly
seen plastered on walls in southern Italian towns.
"Most people don't seem to care. Life has got a lot harder
over the past six months and people have other things to worry
about," he said.
Signs of pre-election excitement are indeed few and far
between, with little indication of any systematic campaigning
ahead of the vote on Sunday and Monday, apart from a few
scattered signs stuck up apparently at random across town.
The atmosphere in Acerra reflects the silence from the main
political parties, none of which has paid much more than token
lip service during the campaign to the increasingly desperate
situation in the south of the country, home to one Italian in
three.
But if the next government is to implement the kinds of
modernising economic reforms Italy's European partners demand,
it will have to tackle "il Mezzogiorno", as the south is known.
If it does not, the chronic problems of the region, a byword
for economic stagnation for decades, threaten to infect even the
prosperous north as Italy suffers its longest recession for 20
years and struggles to turn around a decade of minimal growth.
Campania, the region around Naples, has some of the highest
youth unemployment rates in the country - up to 44 percent in
some areas near Acerra. It also suffers from a perennial toxic
waste problem that some link to abnormal levels of tumours and
from the pervasive influence of the local mafia, the Camorra.
The industrial park on the outskirts of Acerra houses
companies including aerospace group Alenia and a nearby power
station provides electricity to Fiat's giant auto plant in the
neighbouring town of Pomigliano.
But both are overshadowed by the shuttered Montefibre
chemical plant and the A2A incinerator, a giant site guarded by
troops and set incongruously in the middle of cauliflower and
broccoli fields dotted with hills of rubbish covered in black
plastic sheeting.
Increasingly, however, problems that were once the hallmark
of the south, are showing up in the north, Italy's industrial
heartland and long the dynamic motor of an enterprising economy.
"The south is suffering from historic problems which this
country has been unable to solve," said Giuseppe Pasini,
chairman of steel group Feralpi, based in Brescia, an hour away
from Milan in the northern region of Lombardy.
"At this point, it isn't just a problem for the south, it's
a problem for the north as well."
"THE TWO ITALIES"
The problem of the two Italies - an industrialised north
that has been one of the richest and most productive regions at
the heart of Europe and a backward, remote Mezzogiorno - goes
back at least to the unification of the nation in 1861.
By almost every measure, the north has done better ever
since and today generates twice the gross domestic product per
head as the south. The region of Lombardy, powered by a network
of efficient small and mid-sized manufacturers, outweighs the
national economies of, say, Belgium or Austria on its own.
Long supported by heavy public investment, much of it
seemingly designed to secure votes rather than profits, the
state-backed industrial mammoths of the south have struggled to
survive the increased competitive pressures that Italy has faced
as European markets moved closer together in the past 20 years.
In Campania, the official unemployment rate is 15.5 percent,
about three times the level in Lombardy. Add in the 53 percent
of adults registered as "inactive", that is not in employment or
studying and not looking for a job, and it adds up to almost 70
percent of adults in the region who are not working.
"During the 1990s, everything collapsed," said Andrea Colli,
a professor at Milan's Bocconi university and a specialist in
economic history. "State-owned enterprises located in the south
were basically unsustainable in terms of economic efficiency."
The region as a whole accounts for almost a third of Italy's
aerospace production as well as a big part of its shipping and
car production but successive governments have failed to create
the conditions for sustained development.
Across the border from Campania in neighbouring Puglia, the
giant ILVA steel works, latest symbol of the decline of Italy's
heavy industry, is fighting to survive an environmental scandal
over toxic emissions and has just put 6,500 workers, a third of
its employees, into a state fund to pay idled workers.
In Pomigliano, Fiat has 4,600 workers in the same scheme, as
well as a further 2,200 from a plant in Sicily.
"The strategy for developing the south should have been
defined as part of a wider vision," said Massimo Deandreis, head
of SRM, an economic research institute in Naples.
"There has been a failure of governance in industrial
policy, weak guidance from the centre and inappropriate demands
placed on the regions," he said.
COMPETITIVENESS
In Brescia in the north, part of the manufacturing heartland
where Italy's first industrial association was set up in 1897,
the mood is less apocalyptic, with the city looking forward to
the opening of a new underground railway line.
The economy in Lombardy is expected to contract by 0.3
percent in 2013, compared with 0.9 percent in Campania,
according to forecasts from the Prometeia research institute.
Lombardy is also expected to lead a recovery in 2014.
But even here, in one of the richest parts of the country,
shopkeepers complain of falling business, unemployment is rising
and companies struggling to raise credit from reluctant banks
are closing at record rates.
Confidence that a new government will be able to turn the
situation around is low and many fear that the region is being
slowly dragged into the kind of long decline that has blighted
the Mezzogiorno.
"It's a total disaster. There's an incredible level of
mistrust," said steelmaker Pasini, whose company supplies many
customers in the building industry and who said he had seen a
sharp worsening in conditions since the beginning of the year.
"There's no market in Italy. We work mainly in the building
industry and we're very connected to public works contracts. A
lot of clients are suffering from a difficult credit crunch."
According to a study by the chamber of commerce for the
northern towns of Monza and Brianza, more than 8,000 Italian
companies went out of business last year, at least 1,861 of them
in Lombardy.
A series of suicides last year by small business owners in
northern Italy, driven to despair by their mounting problems,
underlined the human cost of the crisis.
Politically, the election campaigning appears more lively in
Brescia than in Acerra, with candidates' advertisements running
continuously on television screens at the main railway station.
The federalist Northern League was born here more than 20
years ago on a wave of anger at the waste and corruption
fostered by politicians from Rome and the south.
Damaged by scandals, the League is struggling to reassert
itself in its home region but the rise of anti-establishment
comic Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement has provided another outlet
for voter frustration. Public disillusion with politics as a
whole worries some business leaders who want to see leadership.
"I hope we don't see an excessive number of protest votes in
this election," said Claudio Pinassi, managing director of Eredi
Gnutti Metalli, a metalworking company.
"If you think politics is a bad thing rather than a good
thing, you'll never manage to govern this country and we'll
remain paralysed."