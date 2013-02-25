ROME Feb 25 The deputy head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) dismissed talk of new elections on Monday and said his coalition should win a lower house majority and would have the responsibility of trying to form a government, despite deadlock in the Senate.

The centre-left coalition holds a narrow lead in the race for the lower house, according to television projections and PD deputy leader Enrico Letta said it was legitimate to expect that the winner in the Chamber of Deputies would be tasked with forming a government.

"Whoever it is will have the responsibility to make the first proposals to the head of state," he said. After the vote count is final, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano will have the task of naming someone to try to form a government.

Letta also ruled out a new election, saying that "returning to the vote immediately does not seem today seem the best option to follow".

The latest projections indicate that no party or coalition has enough support to form a majority in the Senate, which a government would need to pass legislation.