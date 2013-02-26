ROME, Feb 26 Following are the results of Italy's national election held on Sunday and Monday. A few seats in both the lower and upper house had still not been allocated by early Tuesday. Lower House: majority to centre-left of Pier Luigi Bersani Party Percentage Seats Bersani centre-left total 29.54 340 Democratic Party 25.42 292 Left Ecology Freedom 3.2 37 Democratic Centre 0.49 6 SVP 0.43 5 Berlusconi centre-right total 29.18 124 People of Freedom 21.56 97 Northern League 4.08 18 Brothers of Italy 1.95 9 5-Star Movement 25.55 108 Monti centrists total 10.56 45 Civil Choice 8.30 37 Centre Union 1.78 8 Senate: deadlock Party Percentage Seats Bersani centre-left total 31.63 113 Democratic Party 27.43 105 Left Ecology Freedom 2.97 7 The Megaphone 0.45 1 Berlusconi centre-right total 30.72 116 People of Freedom 22.30 98 Northern League 4.33 17 Great South 0.39 1 5-Star Movement 23.79 54 Monti centrists total 9.13 18 Civil Choice 9.13 18 *Lower house results are still waiting for 13 seats from the Valle D'Aosta region. Senate results are still waiting for 14 seats to be attributed from Trentino and Valle d'Aosta regions and from Italians voting abroad. **Source: Italian interior ministry website. Turnout was 75.11