METALS-Copper bets cut ahead of Fed minutes but supply doubts linger
* FOMC minutes due to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) (Adds closing prices)
ROME Dec 23 Italian caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday he was aware that his willingness to play an active role in Italy's upcoming election was a risky operation.
Monti told state broadcaster RAI that his choice to present a policy agenda and potentially be the candidate for prime minister for a political force that adopted it "carries many risks and a high probability of failure."
Monti said he knew that if he had stayed out of the election he would have had more chance of becoming state president, but that he wanted to make a bigger difference in the lives of Italians than would have been possible as president.
* FOMC minutes due to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) (Adds closing prices)
* TJX Cos - Q4 EPS growth negatively impacted by 3 percent due to wage increases and 5 percent due to foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange -conf call
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results