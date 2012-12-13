BRUSSELS Dec 13 Several participants at a
meeting of centre-right political parties in Brussels backed a
call for Italy's technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti to stand
as a candidate in elections expected in February, a person at
the meeting said on Thursday.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who had
attacked Monti fiercely in recent days, unexpectedly changed
course on Wednesday, saying he would drop his own bid for a
fifth term if Monti agreed to lead the centre-right in the
election.
He repeated the call at the meeting of the European People's
Party, where the suggestion was backed by a number of speakers,
although Monti himself gave no response, the participant said.
"There were a lot of expressions of support for a Monti
candidacy," the person, a member of the European parliament,
told Reuters. "But Monti didn't resolve the dilemma."