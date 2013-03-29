ROME, March 29 The junior partner in Italy's
centre-left alliance ruled out a coalition with Silvio
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party following talks on
Friday to try to form a government after last month's deadlocked
election.
"Any possibility of a broad coalition government is out of
the question," said Nichi Vendola, leader of the Left, Ecology,
Freedom party, the junior partner in the centre-left alliance
led by Pier Luigi Bersani.
"The PDL is not a possible ally, especially in a situation
like the one we have in Italy," he told reporters, after meeting
President Giorgio Napolitano.
Vendola said the best solution was a government led by
Bersani, the leader of the Democratic Party, who won the biggest
share of the vote but fell short of majority in parliament.
Berlusconi and the centrist group led by the outgoing prime
minister Mario Monti have called for a broad coalition of all
major parties.