MILAN May 14 Authorities must regulate and even
ban financial products that can wipe out people's savings, the
head of Italian market watchdog Consob said on Monday, days
after JP Morgan unveiled a $2 billion trading loss due
to a failed hedging strategy.
Consob chairman Giuseppe Vegas cited high frequency trading
and exchange traded funds as potentially dangerous products and
practices whose risks need to be monitored because they can have
systemic repercussions.
"Financial innovation can be positive, but lawmakers and
authorities have a duty to prevent it from becoming a mechanism
that destroys the savings of families," Vegas told Italy's
financial community at Consob's watchdog annual meeting.
Vegas said Consob had already intervened to regulate high
frequency trading (HFT), which involves placing and then pulling
multiple orders faster than the blink of an eye. Supporters say
the practice boosts market liquidity but critics fear it can
lead to market abuses and excessive volatility.
Consob has been working with other national regulators on
further guidelines on the issue, to be adopted by European
authorities.
