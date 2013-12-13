MILAN Dec 13 Italy's energy watchdog has proposed the idea of launching special bonds carrying fiscal advantages to help fund investments in the water sector.

The bonds, dubbed "hydrobonds", could be launched by financial institutions and water management companies to help boost spending, watchdog president Guido Bortoni said.

Italy's water treatment sector, mainly in the hands of local authorities, needs big investments to upgrade infrastructure and cut the amount of water lost through leaks.

The energy watchdog said around 25 billion euros ($34 billion) of investments would be needed in the sector in the period 2014-2018. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Stephen Jewkes)