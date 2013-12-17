ROME Dec 17 The leader of Italy's Democratic
Party (PD), the biggest in the ruling coalition, called on
Tuesday for the government to scrap a measure that would raise
revenue by making it more expensive for online companies such as
Google to do business.
The government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who is a
member of the PD, has proposed that online advertising be
allowed only through companies that can be taxed in Italy.
The so-called "Web tax" or "Google Tax" would become law
with the approval of the 2014 budget unless it is withdrawn
before completion of the budget's parliamentary passage, which
is due by the end of the year.
"We ask the Letta government and the prime minister to
eliminate all references to the Web tax and to address the
matter after a systematic reflection" with the European Union,
Matteo Renzi, the Florence mayor elected leader of the PD in a
primary vote earlier this month, said on Twitter.
Renzi has pledged to work with Letta, but the brash
38-year-old mayor has also vocally criticised the prime minister
for acting too timidly to pass reforms, and it is still not
clear whether Renzi will attempt to guide policy or distance
himself from the broad coalition government's actions.
The web tax would not tax the multinationals directly, but
force them to use Italian companies to place their
advertisements rather than doing so through third parties based
in low-tax countries such as Luxembourg, Ireland or outside the
EU.
Proponents of the measure have said it will raise at least 1
billion euros per year for a country that is struggling to lower
its debt, the second highest in the EU after Greece.