BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Commission warned
on Thursday that Italy's proposed legislation to raise revenue
from online companies including Google Inc and Amazon
Inc was likely to break European Union rules.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government last month proposed
the law, dubbed the "Google tax", that would oblige companies
that advertise and sell online in Italy to do so only through
companies with a tax presence in the country.
It was revised this week to exclude goods sold online,
favouring companies like Amazon, making the law applicable to
advertising only. That means it would still likely boost taxes
for companies like Google, Yahoo Inc, and Facebook Inc
.
The bill, also known as the "Web tax", is currently included
in the 2014 budget package, which is due to be converted into
law by a vote in the lower house on Friday and by a vote in the
Senate by Christmas.
"We would have serious doubts about the amendment as it now
stands, as it appears to go against the fundamental freedoms and
principles of non-discrimination set out in the Treaties," said
Emer Traynor, spokeswoman for Algirdas Semeta, the EU's taxation
commissioner.
The measure would not tax the multinationals directly, but
require them to use Italian companies to sell their
advertisements rather than doing so through third parties based
in low-tax countries such as Luxembourg, Ireland or outside the
European Union.
Proponents of the tax have said it will raise at least 1
billion euros ($1.37 billion) a year for Italy, which is
struggling to lower its debt, the second-highest in the EU after
Greece.