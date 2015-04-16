ROME, April 16 The Italian government expressed strong opposition on Thursday to plans by Whirlpool to cut jobs as part of its integration of the operations of local whitegoods maker Indesit in southern Italy.

The plans include 500 million euros ($538.05 million) over four years in new investments and an increase in output in Italy with the return of some production which had been shifted overseas. However it would also include the closure of some sites with around 400 redundancies.

A statement from the industry ministry said the government noted the positive aspects of the plan "but at the same time expressed strong opposition over the aspects connected to employment and the impact on jobs in various sites, some of them in areas of the country already affected by deindustrialisation." ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Isla Binnie)