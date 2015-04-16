* Government welcomes investment, blasts layoffs
ROME, April 16 U.S. white goods group Whirlpool
announced on Thursday it would invest 500 million euros
($535.25 million) over four years in Italy as part of a
restructuring plan that would see 1,350 redundancies.
Whirlpool, which is absorbing the operations of Italy's
Indesit, met Italian government officials on Thursday to present
new investment plans it said were aimed at securing the long
term future of its operations in the country.
The plan aimed at "improving efficiencies and capacity
utilization and integrating its manufacturing operations,"
Whirlpool said in a statement. It would include the closure of
some sites with 400 extra layoffs (described by the company as
"the lowest possible level") in addition to 950 redundancies
already planned at the time it acquired Indesit in July last
year.
A statement from Italy's industry ministry said the
government noted the positive aspects of the plan, which should
help bring badly needed investment and return production to
Italy from China, Poland and Turkey.
But it added that it had "expressed strong opposition over
the aspects connected to employment and the impact on jobs in
various sites, some of them in areas of the country already
affected by deindustrialisation."
Whirlpool said it would meet unions on April 20 for detailed
discussion of the plans, which include the closure of the
Carinaro site near Naples with the loss of 800 jobs in a region
with one of the highest unemployment in Italy.
While Italian industry has haemorrhaged jobs during years of
recession, the possible return of some production capacity is
welcome news for a country whose once-flourishing white goods
sector has declined sharply in recent years due to cheaper
foreign competition.
A large part of the 500 million euros earmarked for the next
four years would be aimed at building up production in Italy
through a specialised network of factories and extra investment
in research and development, Whirlpool said.
According to metalworkers union FIM, which was present at
the meeting in Rome, the plans would see production of microwave
ovens currently located in China moved to Cassinetta, north of
Milan, while a plant near Fabriano in central Italy would take
production of cooking surfaces from Poland.
Production of clothes dryers currently based in Turkey would
be brought to Comunanza, in central Italy, while high capacity
washing machines would be produced in Naples.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
