MILAN, April 20 Whirlpool and trade unions will meet next Monday over plans by the U.S. white goods group to shut some of its factories in Italy and lay off workers, Italy said on Monday.

Whirlpool, the world's largest maker of home appliances, agreed last year to take over smaller Italian rival Indesit to further expand beyond its U.S. home market.

Talks earlier on Monday between Whirlpool and unions over the closure of the factories broke down.

The unions, which say Whirlpool is going back on previous agreements, have called for a 12-hour strike across the Whirlpool group to be held sometime this month.

"The position of the company contrasts sharply with the contents of the agreement signed in December 2013 and calls into question the factories ... being kept open," Carmelo Barbagallo, secretary general of the UIL union, said.

Last week the U.S. company said it would cut 1,350 jobs as part of a restructuring plan which also envisaged 500 million euros in investments.

The Italian government welcomed the investments but expressed strong opposition to the planned redundancies.

In a statement on Monday, Italy's Industry Ministry said the meeting between the unions and the company was scheduled for April 27.

Italy has approved a labour market reform to try to fight high unemployment rates, which are especially marked in the poorer south of the country.

Paolo Ferrero, national secretary of the left-wing Rifondazione Comunista party, said in a statement Whirlpool's move proved the government's "Jobs Act" reform could not stop Italy's industrial decline.

