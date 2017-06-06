MILAN, June 6 F2i, the largest infrastructure fund operating in Italy, said on Tuesday it will strengthen its position in green energy by buying seven wind farms in the south of the country.

The fund, which is around 14 percent owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, said it had bought the wind plants on the island of Sicily and in Calabria from Italy's Veronagest.

It did not disclose the price for the 282 megawatt wind power portfolio, but in a joint statement with Veronagest it said the deal is expected to be wrapped up by the end of June.

F2i, which owns 70 percent of green energy company e2i alongside France's EDF, has an overall wind power capacity of more than 1,000 MW.

It is also a partner of Italian utility Enel in solar joint venture EF Solare Italia which has an installed capacity of around 341 MW. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Alexander Smith)