By Svetlana Kovalyova
VERONA, Italy, March 25 Italy's top winemakers
are joining forces with the country's luxury goods elite as the
world's second-biggest wine producer tries to give itself an
edge in the battle for U.S. and emerging market customers amid
falling consumption at home.
Sales of Italian wine were flat at 12 billion euros ($16
billion) last year and recession at home, as the country drives
through austerity measures to tackle a sovereign debt crisis,
means the industry is becoming increasingly reliant on exports.
Italy is already the world's top wine exporter by volume and
number two only to France by value. It saw wine exports climb 13
percent to 4.4 billion euros in 2011, when 2.4 billion litres,
or about 55 percent of total sales volume, was sold abroad.
But as competition from long-term rival France and relative
newcomers Australia, South America and South Africa heats up on
the international stage, top Italian producers are seeking to
stand out by pairing with fashion and design brands.
"As soon as you say 'Prada and brunello', 'Ferrari or
Maserati and brunello', it makes a very vital association,
especially for consumers around the world that might not know
the differences in the wine," said Cristina Mariani-May, co-CEO
of Banfi, makers of the full-body brunello red.
Happy to promote Italy's image as a source of all types of
quality goods, members of Italy's luxury industry body Altagamma
have agreed to accompany their shows and other high-profile
events with Italian wines.
"Italian wines have become extraordinarily excellent," Santo
Versace, brother of fashion designer Donatella Versace and
chairman of Altagamma told Reuters at the pre-opening event for
Vinitaly, a major wine trade fair which runs in northern Italy
from March 25 to March 28.
"It is clear that fashion is more eye-catching, better known
around the world. Wherever we go, we bring along our Italian
wines and make them known," Versace said.
Altagamma has commissioned a photo exhibition on top brand
Italian products, including wines, which will start a global
roadshow in Shanghai this summer.
THIRSTY MARKETS
With sales volumes abroad exceeding domestic consumption
since 2010, Italy's wine industry is set to become increasingly
focused on foreign markets like the United States, Russia and
China, following the tracks of many other Italian manufacturing
sectors, ranging from fashion to metals production.
"The future belongs to export," Lucio Mastroberardino,
chairman of the Italian wine industry body Unione Italiana Vini
(UIV) told Reuters on Sunday at Vinitaly.
"The United States, North America will remain the biggest
market for Italian wine for a long time. Exports to China, India
show big percentage growth but volumes are still very small.
People are just discovering wine there," Mastroberardino said.
Asia can become the biggest export market for Italian wine
in the future as incomes there grow and people get more willing
to spend money on a bottle of high-quality wine as well as on a
luxury car or products of top fashion brands, winemakers said.
"All great brands, from autos to fashion, are already
selling more in China than in the United States," said Lamberto
Frescobaldi, vice president of Marchesi De' Frescobaldi, the
family-owned winemaker with a centuries-long history.
This year, the growth of Italian wine exports is likely to
match or even exceed last year's pace with the United States,
Russia and China being the main drivers, Lamberto Vallarino
Gancia, chairman of the Italian trade body Federvini, forecast.
"What distinguishes us is that alongside top wines such as
barolo and brunello which are the main drivers of export sales,
we have a great variety of high quality wines in all price
segments," Mastroberardino said.
US MARKET RECOVERY
The U.S. market, the biggest wine market in the world, has
largely recovered from the 2008-2009 economic crisis and sales
of Italian wine rose 16 percent there in 2011, winemakers said.
"Through the entire crisis, the volume of wine (sales)
continued to increase, but the price point shifted. Some of the
higher-end wines were hurt, some of the lower-end wines were
helped," Thomas Matthews, executive editor of Wine Spectator
magazine, told Reuters.
"As Italy spans the gamut we have wines that have succeeded
even during the recession," Matthews said.
Italy has the biggest slice of the U.S. wine market with an
approximate 30-percent share, according to industry data. About
a third of Italian wine exports are sold in the United States.
Wine in the middle price range, with price tags of $40-50 a
bottle were hit hardest during the crisis, while top shelf wines
were supported by demand from collectors who snapped fine wines
regardless of economic blues, Matthews said.
Banfi saw sales in the U.S. market rise 17 percent last
year, where its brunello is sold on average at $58 a bottle,
Mariani-May said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Mark Potter)