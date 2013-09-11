ROME, Sept 11 Political uncertainty is weighing on Italy's borrowing costs and is the reason why its government bonds yields have recently risen above those of Spain, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday.

"Italy is paying the cost of political uncertainty," Saccomanni said at a conference in Rome. "Investors see a different prospect of political risk compared with Spain so we need to see if we can make progress on this front."

The legal problems of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi have led to repeated threats by his allies in the last few weeks to bring down Enrico Letta's fragile coalition government .