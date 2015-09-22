Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
MILAN, Sept 22 Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into a number of top executives at unlisted mid-sized lender Popolare di Vicenza for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators, a statement from the prosecutors' office said.
The statement from prosecutors in the northeastern city of Vicenza said tax police were searching the offices of the bank, one of 13 Italian lenders under the supervision of the European Central Bank, in four cities including the Vicenza headquarters.
It said the investigation was at a preliminary stage and did not name those being probed. In a statement the bank said it was fully cooperating with authorities.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.