VERONA, Italy May 16 Roughly one-third of Italy's 2,250 car dealerships risk closing their doors by the end of this year, trade group Federauto's chairman said at an annual dealers' convention on Wednesday, as Italy enters its fifth year of declining car sales.

Italian car sales have plummeted 20.9 percent in the first quarter alone.

Car dealerships employ some 1.2 million people in Italy and account for 40 percent of jobs in the Italian automotive sector, which is struggling as Fiat postpones new model launches amid a slump in the European and domestic car markets.

"At this point, and with the negative outlook for the next three years, a new approach by car dealerships is no longer something that can be postponed," Filippo Pavan Bernacchi said in an issued statement.

The most sought-after manufacturer among Italian car dealers is Volkswagen, 19 percent of a survey released by research group Quintegia on Wednesday said. Hyundai followed with 13 percent of the vote and Ford with 12 percent.

In terms of brands, Volvo was the most popular among car dealers of the 34 brands surveyed, followed by Toyota's Lexus and then GM's Chevrolet -- which catapulted to third place this year from eighth place last year.

No Italian brand ranked in the top 20, and lower-cost brands Kia, Dacia and Hyundai moved up the ranks amid the crisis.

The total number of dealerships is seen falling to 1,500 by 2017, Quintegia said in the study presented at Verona Dealer Day on Wednesday, which is less than half the amount of 3,450 dealers that were open for business in 2002.

Federauto, which represents Italian car dealers, said on Wednesday it has written a letter to all car manufacturers operating in Italy they represent, asking them for a radical re-think of the way they do business.

Federauto has asked for a review of common business practices like annual sales targets, bonuses, and an easing of certain organizational requirements imposed on dealerships by car manufacturers, it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Bernard Orr)