VERONA, Italy May 16 Roughly one-third of
Italy's 2,250 car dealerships risk closing their doors by the
end of this year, trade group Federauto's chairman said at an
annual dealers' convention on Wednesday, as Italy enters its
fifth year of declining car sales.
Italian car sales have plummeted 20.9 percent in the first
quarter alone.
Car dealerships employ some 1.2 million people in Italy and
account for 40 percent of jobs in the Italian automotive sector,
which is struggling as Fiat postpones new model
launches amid a slump in the European and domestic car markets.
"At this point, and with the negative outlook for the next
three years, a new approach by car dealerships is no longer
something that can be postponed," Filippo Pavan Bernacchi said
in an issued statement.
The most sought-after manufacturer among Italian car dealers
is Volkswagen, 19 percent of a survey released by
research group Quintegia on Wednesday said. Hyundai
followed with 13 percent of the vote and Ford with 12
percent.
In terms of brands, Volvo was the most popular among car
dealers of the 34 brands surveyed, followed by Toyota's Lexus
and then GM's Chevrolet -- which catapulted to third
place this year from eighth place last year.
No Italian brand ranked in the top 20, and lower-cost brands
Kia, Dacia and Hyundai moved up the ranks amid the crisis.
The total number of dealerships is seen falling to 1,500 by
2017, Quintegia said in the study presented at Verona Dealer Day
on Wednesday, which is less than half the amount of 3,450
dealers that were open for business in 2002.
Federauto, which represents Italian car dealers, said on
Wednesday it has written a letter to all car manufacturers
operating in Italy they represent, asking them for a radical
re-think of the way they do business.
Federauto has asked for a review of common business
practices like annual sales targets, bonuses, and an easing of
certain organizational requirements imposed on dealerships by
car manufacturers, it said on Wednesday.
