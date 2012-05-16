MILAN May 16 Italian Industry Minister Corrado
Passera said on Wednesday that the euro could continue to
survive even if Greece were to leave the union's single
currency.
"That the euro can continue to exist without Greece is a
foregone conclusion," said Passera, speaking on a morning
television news program.
Attempts to form a government in Greece collapsed on
Tuesday, jolting financial markets at the prospect that leftists
opposed to the terms of an EU bailout could sweep to victory in
a June election and tip the euro zone deeper into crisis.
"Europe has been unable to manage Greece's problems in the
right way, and now it is making demands from Greece that are
probably impossible," he said.
Passera added that high-debt country like Italy would be the
first to suffer from the impact of Greece's exit.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi)