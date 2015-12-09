(Adds details, context)

MILAN Dec 9 Italy's power grid operator Terna has agreed to buy high voltage power line assets from Italy's state railways for 757 million euros ($834 mln), strengthening its position as one of Europe's biggest power transmission companies.

The acquisition, subject to a series of conditions including approval from the competition watchdog, will be funded through available credit facilities and cash, Terna said on Wednesday.

"... in an international context, Terna will now be able to further consolidate its role in the integration process of grids, both in Europe and in the Mediterranean," CEO Matteo Del Fante said.

State-controlled Terna is developing its domestic grid to make it more efficient and has said it is ready to play a role in integrating Europe's power transmission networks.

The railway assets in the deal include 8,379 kilometers of high-voltage power lines, 350 electrical substations and a contract for the housing of fibre-optic cables, Terna said.

The network has been recognised as part of Italy's power transmission backbone, giving Terna the option to buy the grid.

The assets will now receive a tariff remuneration from Italy's energy watchdog, which previously set a regulated asset base for the network for tariff purposes of 674 million euros.

Terna, which counts China's State Grid Corp as one of its leading shareholders, manages 63,900 kilometers of grid.

It said the deal will impact positively on Terna's profits starting from the second year of consolidation.

The Italian government plans to sell part of the railway system as early as next year to raise funds to cut debt. ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)