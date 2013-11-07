BRIEF-Centric Health Q4 shr loss $0.01
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Banco do Brasil SA is in talks to sell a stake in Itapebi Geração de Energia SA, a power generation company, to Grupo Neoenergia SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The lender's investment-banking unit, known as BB Banco de Investimentos, owns 19 percent of Itapebi's capital, the filing said.
The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share