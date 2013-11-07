SAO PAULO Nov 7 Banco do Brasil SA is in talks to sell a stake in Itapebi Geração de Energia SA, a power generation company, to Grupo Neoenergia SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The lender's investment-banking unit, known as BB Banco de Investimentos, owns 19 percent of Itapebi's capital, the filing said.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.