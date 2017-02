SAO PAULO Aug 22 Fees for advising on investment banking in Latin America are set to rise 3 percent year to date through July to $730 million, as mergers gain traction and a region-wide currency rally enhances the appeal of new bond and stock sales, a senior banker at Brazil's Itaú BBA said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)