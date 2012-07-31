July 30 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., acting through its Grand Cayman Branch, on Monday sold $1.25 billion of unsecured subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.

Itau, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ITAU UNIBANCO AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 08/02/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/02/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 399.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A