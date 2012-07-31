BRIEF-Illumina says Novaseq's S1, S4 flow cells expected to be available for shipment in Q3 2017
* Illumina Inc- Novaseq's S1 and S4 flow cells have been prioritized and are expected to be available for shipment in Q3 of 2017 - SEC filing
July 30 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., acting through its Grand Cayman Branch, on Monday sold $1.25 billion of unsecured subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.
Itau, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ITAU UNIBANCO AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 08/02/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/02/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 399.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* DHT Holdings Inc announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and declaration of a quarterly dividend