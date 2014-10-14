SAO PAULO Oct 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, expects loan book growth this year to reach about 8 percent, below the guidance range initially targeted.

In a securities filing published on Tuesday, Itaú said the estimate had been unveiled at an investor meeting on Oct. 13 in Belo Horizonte.

Alfredo Egydio Setubal, the bank's senior vice president for investor relations, said in the filing that an unexpected decline in economic growth made it unfeasible for Itaú to reach the credit expansion guidance range of 10 percent to 13 percent issued originally in February. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)