SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco
Holding SA is in exclusive talks with a potential
buyer of its high-risk corporate insurance unit, with the
roughly $1.5 billion real ($678.7 million) transaction set to
close as early as this week, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday.
Itau, Brazil's largest non-government bank, did not name the
potential buyer. Local newspaper Valor Economico cited global
insurance firm ACE Ltd in a Wednesday report, but this
was unconfirmed.
The unit, which specializes in offering insurance coverage
for giant corporate projects in high-risk segments such as oil
and gas and infrastructure, has revenue of about 1.7 billion
reais annually and clients including state-oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA.
Government officials expected policy underwriting in the
high-risk and reinsurance segments to grow three times as fast
as overall economic growth through 2015. But with economic
growth trailing the government's 4.5 percent average target
between 2011 and 2014, returns and policy underwriting have
suffered.
