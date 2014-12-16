SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, has no immediate plans to buy a rival overseas as an ongoing decline in Brazil's currency is making foreign acquisitions more expensive, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"With the dollar gaining ground and staying at a high level, it is hard to think of potential overseas transactions at this point," said Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Itaú's senior vice president for investor relations, at a São Paulo event.

This year, the bank gained control of Chilean lender CorpBanca SA, and expects to complete a merger of both lenders' Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian operations next year as part of the transaction. São Paulo-based Itaú is Brazil's largest non-government bank. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)