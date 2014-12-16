BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, has no immediate plans to buy a rival overseas as an ongoing decline in Brazil's currency is making foreign acquisitions more expensive, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
"With the dollar gaining ground and staying at a high level, it is hard to think of potential overseas transactions at this point," said Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Itaú's senior vice president for investor relations, at a São Paulo event.
This year, the bank gained control of Chilean lender CorpBanca SA, and expects to complete a merger of both lenders' Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian operations next year as part of the transaction. São Paulo-based Itaú is Brazil's largest non-government bank. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.