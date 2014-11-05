SAO PAULO Nov 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's
results in the fourth quarter are likely to remain
solid, in spite of a deterioration in activity and other
economic indicators in Brazil, executives said at a conference
call on Wednesday.
"Nothing indicates that earings will be impacted by
short-term trends in the economy," said Alfredo Setubal, senior
vice president for investor relations, at a conference call to
discuss third-quarter earnings. Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by
market value, posted on Tuesday record third-quarter profit that
beat expectations by a large margin.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)