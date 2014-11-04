SAO PAULO Nov 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Latin America's largest bank by market value, posted
record profit in the third quarter on Tuesday, bteating
estimates by a large margin after interest and fee income surged
amid a jump in loan disbursements.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
reached 5.457 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in the quarter,
compared with the average estimate of 5.029 billion reais in a
Reuters poll with six analysts. Profit rose 9.7 percent and 35.7
percent on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively.
Return on equity hit a quarterly 24.7 percent at the end of
September, Itaú's highest profitability since the last quarter
of 2010, according to a securities filing. The bank's loan book
ended the quarter at 503.35 billion reais, up 3.2 percent from
the prior quarter and above the poll's estimate of 497.38
billion reais.
($1 = 2.4953 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)