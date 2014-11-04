SAO PAULO Nov 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest bank by market value, expects to increase its
loan book growth at a slower pace this quarter on an annual
basis because of a base effect, a senior executive said on
Tuesday.
While the 90-day default ratio could improve further this
quarter, the increase seen in loan-loss provisions between July
and September followed specific actions in the wholesale credit
segment, Marcelo Kopel, senior vice president for risk and
compliance, said in a conference call to discuss third-quarter
earnings.
Itaú posted record profit in the third quarter on
Tuesday, beating estimates by a large margin after interest and
fee income jumped and loan disbursements surprised on the
upside.
