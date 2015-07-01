SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazil's domestic debt markets are showing signs of increased activity after market turmoil prevented companies from selling bonds in recent months, a senior executive at Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA SA said on Wednesday.

Foreign investors have an eye out for Brazilian assets, and their interest remains stable despite economic woes, said Jean-Marc Etlin, chief executive officer of the investment bank. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-bernal and Aluisio Alves)