SAO PAULO Oct 23 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest bank by market value, plans to present a new
way of calculating interest income in its upcoming release of
financial statements slated for next month.
In a securities filing on Friday, Itaú said it
will categorize spread-sensitive transactions and proprietary
working capital transactions as the new components of interest
income - or revenue from lending-related transactions. The
decision will allow the bank to "simplify the presentation of
those items and to consequently facilitate the analysis of their
evolution," the filing said.
The new methodology will take effect from the upcoming
release of third-quarter result on Nov. 3.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)