By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to
urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code
in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers,
the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
The excessive rigidity of Brazil's labor legislation is
creating an enormous burden for citizens, who end up paying more
for the goods and services they buy, said Roberto Setubal, the
co-chairman of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
Speaking at an event sponsored by XP Investimentos SA,
Setubal said political turmoil is unlikely to ease in coming
months, posing challenges to President Michel Temer's ambitious
economic reform agenda. Successful policymaking has so far help
mitigate those risks, he said.
"People need to understand that reforming an outdated labor
code is good for business but, ultimately, for consumers, who
are overburdened by market inefficiencies," Setubal said at the
event.
His remarks underscore how political problems are delaying
efforts by Brazilian business leaders to regain competitiveness
in the face of a bloated state structure and rigid industry
rules. Temer wants to pass a pension and tax code reforms, aside
from the labor plan.
XP INVESTIMENTOS
Setubal said the price that Itaú Unibanco paid for a
minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP
Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead.
Itaú paid 5.7 billion reais ($1.76 billion) for the 49.9
percent stake in May to grow in the retail brokerage and money
management segments. Setubal said that keeping XP as an
independent financial firm is good to help deepen capital
markets activity in the long run.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Marcelo
Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy)