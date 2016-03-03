BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals prices 60 mln shares of common stock at price of $1.15/share
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazil's card payments market will likely grow in the low single digits this year, said the chief executive of Rede, the payment processing division of Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Thursday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering