SAO PAULO Aug 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on
Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank expects growth of 3 to 7 percent in its
consolidated loan book - which includes guarantees and corporate
debt holdings
2) Targets growth in interest income, or revenue from
lending-related transactions, of 14.5 to 17.5 percent
3) Expects to spend 15 billion to 18 billion reais ($4.85
billion to $5.82 billion) for loan-loan provisions
4) Forecasts growth of 9.5 to 11.5 percent in fee income, or
revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, and
insurance premium underwriting
5) Forecasts a rise of 7 to 10 percent in non-interest
expenses, or general and administrative expenditures.
(1 = 3.4451 Brazilian reais)
