SAO PAULO Feb 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
posted on Tuesday fourth-quarter profit that beat
expectations as a steeper-than-expected decline in defaults
allowed Brazil's largest bank by market value to cut loan-loss
provisions.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came
in at a record 5.660 billion reais ($2.08 billion) in the
quarter, compared with the 5.367 billion reais estimated in a
Reuters poll. Profit rose 3.7 percent and 20.9 percent on a
quarterly and annual bases, respectively.
($1 = 2.727 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)