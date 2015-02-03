SAO PAULO Feb 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA posted on Tuesday fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations as a steeper-than-expected decline in defaults allowed Brazil's largest bank by market value to cut loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came in at a record 5.660 billion reais ($2.08 billion) in the quarter, compared with the 5.367 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 3.7 percent and 20.9 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, respectively.

($1 = 2.727 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)